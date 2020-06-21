Joseph Tuleja

1906 - 1948

IN LOVING MEMORY

OF JOSEPH TULEJA - My Father died at the age of 42. I didn't know my Dad really well, but I do remember that he would cook every Sunday - a meal for a Queen. During the Great Depression he owned a butcher shop in East Chicago. In good faith, Dad gave credit to all his best customers, so he wouldn't lose them. They never paid him back. Dad lost his business. He got a job at Inland Steel, but the disappointments turned to drinking with his fellow workers. My Mom would take me on the bus to the Harbor looking for my Dad. Finding him, Mom would take money out of his pockets telling him, "I have bills to pay." My Brother was a football player and able to make sure my Dad would sleep it off in the basement. One night we woke up with lights flashing on our windows and the police were knocking at the door. Mom came to our room and told us to sleep on her bed. She went to the hospital and when she came back, Mom told me, so I would understand, "your Dad is sleeping with the Angels." For years growing up I was haunted and I wanted the names of those families who never paid my Dad back. I was 20 years old when my Mother told me that she burned that list of names. Dad, May you enjoy knowing Mom kept your dreams alive. The Lord was watching over her. One day the four of us will walk in the Gardens of Heaven. Today, I still have love for the Father I hardly knew. On Father's Day may every day be joyous for you. Your Son, Pat