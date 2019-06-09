Joseph Vincent Kusiak

VALPARAISO, IN - Joseph Vincent Kusiak, age 71, of Valparaiso, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019. Joseph was born March 3, 1948 in East Chicago, Indiana, to the late John and Mary Kusiak. Joe is survived by his wife of 46 years, Robin and daughter Katherine; niece Maryann (Jason) McCauley; nephews Anthony Kusiak, Jr., David (Lisa) Kusiak, and Shaun (Kelli) Kusiak; great nieces and nephews Jordan, Julia, Elizabeth, Ashlyn, Trevor, Ryan, and Aidan. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Anthony (Helen) and Stanley.

Joseph graduated from Roosevelt High School in E. Chicago. He attended the University of Oklahoma on a football scholarship. After college graduation, he returned to the Region and began his 30 plus year career in the steel industry. He served in the Indiana National guard and retired with the rank of Captain.

After retiring from U.S. Steel, Joe became an active member with American Legion Post 94, Valparaiso. His activities with the American Legion included managing legion baseball teams, the soapbox derby, and the Citizenship and Flag Education programs. Joe was also heard over the local airwaves on radio station WVLP on the Community Matters program.

Joe was very much a "people person" and never met a stranger. He had a love of learning and spent many hours researching various subjects that caught his interest. His smile and generous nature will be missed by all who knew him. BOOMER SOONER!

A Memorial Gathering will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 4:00-8:00p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME Acevez Funeral Home 4918 Magoun Ave, East Chicago. American Legion Post 369 will have a service at 5:30 pm. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 12pm at St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago, Indiana with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating. There will be 1 hour gathering at 11:00 am Tuesday at Acevez Funeral Home prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joseph's honor to Military Family Relief Fund on behalf of the Indiana Department of Veterans' Affairs or the . For more information please visit www.acevezfuneralhome.com