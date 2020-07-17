1/1
Joseph W. Bibler
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph W. Bibler

KENNESAW, GA -

Joseph W. Bibler, 95, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA. He was the elder son of Robert L. and Marjorie Bibler born December 5, 1924 in Rochester, IN and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he was baptized into the Christian faith at age 11. Joe went to college for one year before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving in the South Pacific during the last year of WWII aboard the USS Saginaw Bay. After an honorable discharge, he attended Indiana University and earned a BS degree in Business. Joe then attended law school at Valparaiso University where he met the love of his life, Patricia E. Hauter. The two truly became one in 1948 and were married for almost 72 years.

Pat and Joe lived in Valparaiso where Joe joined Farmers State Bank in 1951 and retired 35 years later as Chairman and CEO of Northern Indiana Bank. Joe served on numerous boards and committees in both his community and at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Most of their retirement years were spent in Sun Lake, AZ where they were active members of Risen Savior Lutheran Church.

They were blessed with and raised three children in Valpo -- Jeff (Chris) Bibler of Nassau Bay, TX, Amy (Ken) Barton of Monroe, MI and Julie (Craig) Van Gorp of Marietta, GA who survive him along with wife Pat, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Joe was known for his humility, wisdom, and sense of humor -- always bearing a smile and positive outlook. He invested his life fostering those attributes into the lives of others and leaves behind an amazing legacy of faith, fidelity, family and service.

A memorial service was held July 12 in Acworth, GA. Please direct any memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved