Joseph W. Bibler

KENNESAW, GA -

Joseph W. Bibler, 95, was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on July 9, 2020 in Kennesaw, GA. He was the elder son of Robert L. and Marjorie Bibler born December 5, 1924 in Rochester, IN and grew up in Valparaiso, IN where he was baptized into the Christian faith at age 11. Joe went to college for one year before enlisting in the United States Navy and serving in the South Pacific during the last year of WWII aboard the USS Saginaw Bay. After an honorable discharge, he attended Indiana University and earned a BS degree in Business. Joe then attended law school at Valparaiso University where he met the love of his life, Patricia E. Hauter. The two truly became one in 1948 and were married for almost 72 years.

Pat and Joe lived in Valparaiso where Joe joined Farmers State Bank in 1951 and retired 35 years later as Chairman and CEO of Northern Indiana Bank. Joe served on numerous boards and committees in both his community and at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Most of their retirement years were spent in Sun Lake, AZ where they were active members of Risen Savior Lutheran Church.

They were blessed with and raised three children in Valpo -- Jeff (Chris) Bibler of Nassau Bay, TX, Amy (Ken) Barton of Monroe, MI and Julie (Craig) Van Gorp of Marietta, GA who survive him along with wife Pat, twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Joe was known for his humility, wisdom, and sense of humor -- always bearing a smile and positive outlook. He invested his life fostering those attributes into the lives of others and leaves behind an amazing legacy of faith, fidelity, family and service.

A memorial service was held July 12 in Acworth, GA. Please direct any memorials to Risen Savior Lutheran Church, 23914 S. Alma School Rd., Chandler, AZ 85248.