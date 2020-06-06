Joseph Wichlinski

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Wichlinski, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Joseph is survived by his children: Lorna (Don) Nelson, Larry (Jill) Wichlinski, Mary (Richard) Janik, Robert (Lynette)Wichlinski, Michael (Kathleen) Wichlinski, Nita LaFollette, Thomas (Tricia) Wichlinski, George Wichlinski, Jan (Michael) Gilbert and Kary (Scott) Newbolds; 34 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew (Dana) Wichlinski; and sisters: Paula Wichlinski and Carol Glahan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Wichlinski; and parents: Walter and Pauline Wichlinski.

Joseph was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Daily Rosary Group. He worked at Walgreens for 36 years as the Manager. Joseph loved gardening, golfing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

A Private Family Mass will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in honor of Joseph to Indiana Right to Life or Catholic Charities.

