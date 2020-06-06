Joseph Wichlinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joseph Wichlinski

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph Wichlinski, age 88, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Joseph is survived by his children: Lorna (Don) Nelson, Larry (Jill) Wichlinski, Mary (Richard) Janik, Robert (Lynette)Wichlinski, Michael (Kathleen) Wichlinski, Nita LaFollette, Thomas (Tricia) Wichlinski, George Wichlinski, Jan (Michael) Gilbert and Kary (Scott) Newbolds; 34 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, Andrew (Dana) Wichlinski; and sisters: Paula Wichlinski and Carol Glahan.

Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Wichlinski; and parents: Walter and Pauline Wichlinski.

Joseph was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and the Daily Rosary Group. He worked at Walgreens for 36 years as the Manager. Joseph loved gardening, golfing and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Due to COVID-19, visitation will be limited, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

A Private Family Mass will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

Memorial donations may be given in honor of Joseph to Indiana Right to Life or Catholic Charities.

To view and/or sign Joseph's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Geisen Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved