Joseph William Giannantonio

CRETE, IL/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL Joseph William Giannantonio age 91 of Crete, IL formerly of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully on Friday, September 20, 2019. Joseph is survived by his loving daughters; Laura (Richard) Spegel and Nancy (Andrew) Nelson. Cherished grandfather of; Mandy (Scott) Showalter, Frankfort, IL, Stephanie Bach, (Robert Nowakowski), Valparaiso, IN, Nicholas Reid, Calumet City, IL, Justin Joseph Reid, Sr.,Calumet City, IL, great grandfather of; Alexander J. Straley, Aileen M. Straley, Aiden Showalter, Audrey Showalter, Austin Showalter, Justin J. Reid, Jr. and Cody Nowakowski and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Loving and long time companion Gladys Hudson, Highland, IN and loving brother Albert Giannantonio (Debbie), Crete, IL. Joseph is preceded in death by his beloved wife Aileen (nee Wallace) Giannantonio of 47 years and parents Dominic and Anna (nee Sereci) Giannantonio.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Joseph will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME with closing prayers beginning at 11:00 AM, then processing over to St. Ann Catholic Church, 3010 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL for a 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Joseph will be laid to rest at Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Glenwood, IL.

Joseph was a member of the Greatest Generation, he was a proud Veteran of The Unites States Navy, serving in WWII. Joseph retired from Ford Motor Company in Chicago Heights, IL. He was a member of the American Legion Post 697, a member of the VFW. He enjoyed the outdoors and truly loved camping and fishing especially Circle C. Campground in Rensselaer, IN and Rush Lake in Watervliet, MI. Joseph enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Joseph's name to the . www.schroederlauer.com