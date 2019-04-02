Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph William "Joe" Kristoff.

Joseph "Joe" William Kristoff

CROWN POINT, IN - Joseph "Joe" William Kristoff, age 67, of Crown Point (LOFS) passed away on March 26, 2019. He was born July 2, 1951 in Gary to the late Joseph and Joan (nee Kolodzinski) Kristoff. He was a graduate of Andrean High School, Class of 1969, and Purdue University Northwest. He then worked as a computer programmer until retiring in 2009 from U.S. Steel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Beth (nee Vrtikapa) Kristoff; daughter Kara (Nick) Eyer; son Dan Kristoff; brothers David (Linda) Kristoff and Michael (Mary) Kristoff; sister-in-law Toni Kristoff; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Kristoff. Joe was a member of the LOFS Golf Club and a lifelong Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. He enjoyed cooking and playing poker with the guys.

Joe will be celebrated during a gathering held for family and friends on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. at Avalon Manor - 550 E Lincoln Hwy., Merrillville, IN 46410. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.