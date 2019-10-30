Joseph Witczak

LAKE STATION, IN - Joseph Witczak, age 75, of Lake Station passed away Saturday October 26, 2019 in his home. Joe was born September 30, 1944 in Gary, IN to the late Matthew and Amelia (Pitzel) Witczak. Joseph was a steelworker that retired from Inland Steel. Following retirement he continued his education at IVY Tech and began working for Mostardi-Platt, Inc. an environmental consulting firm and eventually retired because of illness. He was a member of the Sons of the American legion Post# 100 and the St Mary Medical Center Auxiliary. Joe loved sports of all kinds. He enjoyed playing pool and playing Texas Hold-em Poker and became quite proficient. Joe liked all of the Chicago sports teams, especially the Cubs.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife Linda; his son, Matthew Witczak of Miller; his daughter, Nicole Witczak of Avondale, AZ; two stepsons, John (Michelle) Batchelor of Indianapolis and Mike (Michelle) Santmyre of Lake Station; one stepdaughter, Coralee Amanda (Robert) Higgins of Valparaiso; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; four siblings, Patricia Lipkovich of East Chicago, Denise Witczak of Munster, Laura Hemann of Yorba Linda, CA and Michael (Cindy) Witczak of Timonium, MD; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother Ronald Witczak.

Visitation for Joseph will be Friday November 1, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue Portage, IN 46368. Funeral services will be Saturday November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial donations are preferred to the .

