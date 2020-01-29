Josephine A. Knoerzer

VALPARAISO, IN -

Josephine A. Knoerzer, 92, of Valparaiso, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Josephine was born in 1927 to Michael and Josephine Niemiec (who preceded her in death). Josephine graduated from Catholic Central (Bishop Noll Institute) in Hammond, IN in 1944. Josephine met the love of her life, Ralph, and they married in 1949. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph in 1998. They had six children of which they were very proud: Geoffrey (Marie), Nan, Gregory (Karen), Kenneth (Mary-Jo), Marijo (Paul) and Kathy (Lee). She was the proud grandmother of eighteen grandchildren and twenty five great grandchildren.

Josephine was a long time member of St. Victor's Parish in Calumet City, IL. She sang in the parish choir for years. She supported Operation Summer for the parish community. She was an active member of the parish Outreach program. Raising six kids, she kept her sanity. She was formerly a bookkeeper at Ennis Reality and a former employee of JC Penney.

Josephine is survived by two of her siblings: Phyllis Czarnecki and Steve (Anna) Niemiec and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Frank Niemiec and Joseph Niemiec; her sisters, Virginia Lundsten, Trudy Niemiec; and her brothers-in-law Dr. Leslie Lundsten and Dave Czarnecki and sister-in-law Dorothy Niemiec.

On Friday, January 31, 2020, there will be visitation at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman RD (two blocks south of Ridge RD) Highland, IN from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, IN. There will be a visitation Saturday morning from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at the church. Entombment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. www.kuiperfh.com