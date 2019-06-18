Josephine Boldin

EAST SIDE - Josephine Boldin, age 84, longtime resident of the East Side and part time resident of Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, IL, passed away June 15, 2019. Beloved sister of the late Michael Boldin, the late Pete (Gloria) Boldin, and the late Caroline (late Larry) Hoefling. Dearest aunt of Greg, Gerald, and Joseph Hoefling, the late Peter, Bonnie, Pat, Lori, and Naomi Boldin. Great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a retired employee of A O Smith.

Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.