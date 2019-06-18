Josephine Boldin

Service Information
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL
60617
(773)-731-2749
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Elmwood Chapel
11200 S Ewing Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Annunciata
Obituary
Josephine Boldin

EAST SIDE - Josephine Boldin, age 84, longtime resident of the East Side and part time resident of Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, IL, passed away June 15, 2019. Beloved sister of the late Michael Boldin, the late Pete (Gloria) Boldin, and the late Caroline (late Larry) Hoefling. Dearest aunt of Greg, Gerald, and Joseph Hoefling, the late Peter, Bonnie, Pat, Lori, and Naomi Boldin. Great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Josephine was a retired employee of A O Smith.

Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 10:30 a.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Ave., Chicago to Church of the Annunciata. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. For more information 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on June 18, 2019
