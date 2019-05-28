Josephine Duzek (nee Grages)

LANSING, IL /formerly of Chicago Heights, Illinois - Josephine Duzek, age 94 of Lansing, Illinois passed away Friday, May 24, 2019. She is the loving mother of Kathryn (James) Irvine, Jean (Robert) Wood, Andrew L. Duzek and Patricia (Lee) Walker. Loving grandmother of Mary Jo Wood, who lives in Australia, Johnathan Wood, George (Heather) Irvine, Andrew (Brittney) Collins and Katie Collins, and great grandmother of Trace, Hunter, Barrett Collins, Ryan Wood and Tesla Wood Kumar, and her precious dog Brandy. Josephine was preceded in death by her beloved husband Andrew A. Duzek, parents Arnold and Mary Grages, fond brother Stanley Grages and sister Nora (late Harold) Larson.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, Illinois from 3:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services for Josephine will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, 18420 Burnham Ave, Lansing, Illinois at 10:00 AM, with Pastor David Price officiating. A short visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Josephine will be laid to rest at Cedar Park Cemetery, Calumet Park, Illinois.

Josephine was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren. Josephine worked at R.R. Donnlley, Ford Motor Company and Land O Frost. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed.

www.schroederlauer.com