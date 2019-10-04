Josephine Elizabeth Szyp

ROCKFORD, IL -

Josephine Elizabeth Szyp, 92, of Rockford, IL departed this life peacefully on Friday, November 9, 2018 in her home. Josephine was born in Hammond, IN on February 3, 1926, daughter of Joseph and Antoinette (Skupien) Cison. She graduated Catholic Central High School in Hammond, IN in 1944. The 13th of 14 children, Josephine discovered a profound love for classical music and opera at an early age and it was that passion that defined her spirit throughout her life. She married Bernard Szyp in 1952 and raised their children in Calumet City, IL. Her nurturing and generous nature led to her calling of teaching children with special needs and behavioral disorders. She loved her family best. Whether playing games late into the night or making Christmas the most perfect day of the year for everyone, she loved life and gave of herself at every opportunity. Josephine is survived by her son, David (Jane Gorecki) Szyp; daughter, Karen Szyp; grandchildren, Rachael, Leah and Drake Szyp; devoted caregiver, Victoria Manor Gomashie. She is predeceased by her husband Bernard.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday October 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Inurnment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN.Friends are invited to meet with the family on Monday from 12:00 PM until time of service at the funeral home.Share online condolences and memories at chapellawnfunerals.com.