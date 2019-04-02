Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Josephine Getzlaff.

Josephine Getzlaff

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Josephine Getzlaff, 96, of Schererville, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, March 29, 2019. She is survived by her loving children Morris (Elona) Goldner, Shirley (Thomas) Frankiewicz, Debra (David) Halas, Denise (Walter) Banke, beloved grandchildren Carl Goldner, Julie (John) Fitzgerald, Kenneth Churilla, Thomas (Jordan) Frankiewicz, Jennifer Neeley, AJ (Laura) Carper, Tiffany (Ross) Smith, 14 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, numerous loving nieces and nephews. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband Carl Getzlaff, son Michael Goldner, nine brothers and four sisters.

Friends are invited to visit with family from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, IN 46322. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM at the funeral home, immediately following the visitation. Burial at Chapel Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be preferred.For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.