Josephine Isabelle Boyd
1940 - 2020
BROOMFIELD, CO -

Josephine Isabelle Boyd, 79, of Broomfield, CO, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Lutheran Hospice Center, with her sister Dorothy at her side. A private family farewell will take place on June 29 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, with mass being said at St. Ann's Church in Lansing beforehand. Josephine was born on November 22, 1940, in Chicago, IL, to Helen and Clifford Boyd; she was so proud of both her Polish and Swedish heritage. Josephine attended Bowen High School, and in Augustana College she majored in Music Education. She lived most of her life in the Calumet Region, taught elementary school, and worked at Key Market. She loved and devoted much of her life to her faith and her family. She is survived by her sister, Dorothy (John) Gramsas; nephew Michael (Samantha) Gramsas; and grandnephews, Noah and Gavin.



Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
