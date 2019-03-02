Josephine J. "Peppy" Williamson

CENTERVILLE, IN -

Josephine J. "Peppy" Williamson, 84, currently of Centerville, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019, at the home of her daughter. Born September 5, 1934 in Hammond, she was the daughter of John and Cena Spanich Ivko. Josephine attended Hammond Tech High School and married her high school sweetheart, James Burke Williamson, Sr. on April 24, 1950 in Crown Point. God, church, family and friends were her life. She was a faithful servant of the Lord as a member of the First Christian Church of Hessville and most recently, the Centerville Christian Church. Josephine was a self-disciplined individual, always seeking knowledge. She was a beautiful example of how to be a good wife and mother. In her leisure time, Josephine loved to read, attend the movies, cross-stitch and solve crossword puzzles with a pen. She was eager to host family events with food, fun and always games. Josephine was THE BEST cook that liked to bake pies and try new recipes. Her unbiased manner of interacting with everyone reflected her sweet and kind nature.

In addition to her parents, Josephine is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 58 years who died March 13, 2008, her sister: Anne Szal; her brother: Joseph J. Ivko; her son-in-law: Stephen Abernathy and her grandson: S. Scott Abernathy.

Josephine leaves behind her six loving children and their spouses: Terri Martin and Ed, Barbara Abernathy, Omer "Jimmy" Williamson and Jan, Linda Sidor and Marty, Diane Allen and Mark, Jamie Williamson and Kellie; beloved niece: Joannie Yugo; thirteen cherished grandchildren and their spouses: Tracy Tatge and Ken, Peter Leone Jr. and Patti, David Abernathy and Emilee, Jason Sidor, Christy Williams and Dave, Becky Nallapaneni and Vivek, Jill Schneider and Ryan, Jimmy Kissee, Jr. and Erin, Jaclyn Kissee, Katlyn Kissee, Jeremy Woosley, Kaylie Williamson; step-grandchildren: Chad Walton, Brad Walton and his wife, Kim; thirteen precious great-grandchildren: Justin Broom, Ashley Prichard and her husband, Dustin, Cheyenne Tatge, Kaytlyn and Bennett Abernathy, Trey and Parker Williams, Priya and Mila Nallapaneni, Adison and Caden Schneider, Kennedy and Caroline Kissee; step-great-grandchildren: Andrew, Grady and Brooks Walton, Peyton and Taylor Walton, Amanda Tatge; two dear great-great-grandsons: Wyatt and Walker Prichard; many fond nieces and nephews. A special thank you is extended to the Reid Hospice Team for their attention and care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at the Centerville Christian Church with Pastor Terry Cochran, officiating. Friends may visit at the church from 1:00 p.m. Tuesday until the time of service. Interment following cremation will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church of Hessville. SHOWALTER BLACKWELL LONG FUNERAL HOME, MYERS CHAPEL, CONNERSVILLE,is in charge of the arrangements. For additional information and features, go to www.ShowalterBlackwellLong.com.