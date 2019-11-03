Josephine Lois Gathmann

SUGAR HILL, GA - Josephine Lois Gathmann, age 91, of Sugar Hill, GA passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She is survived by her children, Diane Ruth and Danny Ludington, Atlanta, GA, Carol and Tom Morrison, Niles, MI, Victoria and Tom Hart, Valparaiso, IN, Robert and Lori Gathmann, Valparaiso, IN, Cynthia Gathmann, Sugar Hill, GA, Renee and David Norman, Indianapolis, IN; ten grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Mrs. Gathmann was born on August 21, 1928 in Wadsworth, OH.

A small family service was held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Dr. Jim Ferguson officiating. A memorial service will be held in Barancus, FL in the summer.

