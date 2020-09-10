1/
Josephine M. Pustz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Josephine M. Pustz

DYER, IN / FORMERLY OF MATTESON AND CHICAGO, IL - Josephine M. Pustz, age 91, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Matteson and Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Friday, August 7, 2020. Loving sister of Jerry (Lori) Putts, Donald (Linda) Pustz, Beverly (Louis) Gasper, the late Bernard (late Virginia) Pustz, Evelyn Gray, and Audrey (late Alvin) Port. Dearest aunt and great-aunt of numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Victoria Pustz.

A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. directly at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the charity of your choice, in Memory of Josephine. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 10, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved