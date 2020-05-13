Josephine M. "Vita" (Lopez) Rios
Josephine M. "Vita" Rios (nee Lopez) DeMOTTE, IN - Josephine M. Rios age 94, reunited with her loving husband, Benjamin J. Rios on Monday, May 11, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Joseph R. (Brenda) Anguiano and Jerry F. (Evelyn) Rios; numerous, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by her loving parents, Joe and Buda Lopez; siblings, Geraldine Castro, Joe "Sonny" Lopez and Genevieve Stenger and granddaughter, Deana M. Rios. Due to the current conditions of COVID-19, services and burial will be held privately by the family. Josephine will be laid to rest at Cemetery of the Resurrection, DeMotte, IN. To view full obituary, visit chapellawnfunerals.com where you may share condolences and favorite memories with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. www.chapellawnfunerals.com.


Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
