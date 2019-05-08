Josephine M. Rudy

HIGHLAND, IN - Josephine M. Rudy, age 91, of Highland, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019. She is survived by her sister Irene (Stanley) Oboy; son Raymond (Nancy) Rudy; daughters Cheryl (Jim) Bradford and LouAnn (Robert Frome) Moore; four granddaughters and 11 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert A. Rudy.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. James the Less Catholic Church 9640 Kennedy Ave., Highland. There will be a half-hour visitation at church prior to the Mass. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Josephine enjoyed baking and was known for her delicious chocolate chip cookies. In lieu of flowers donations to the SHARE Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area in Josephine's name would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com