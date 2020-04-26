Josephine Owczarzak (nee Rymarczyk)

KENOSHA, WI - Josephine Owczarzak (nee Rymarczyk), age 95, of Kenosha, WI, formerly of North Hammond, IN, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She is survived by three children, Myra Owczarzak, of Schaumburg, IL, Dan Owczarzak of Highland, IN, and Susan (Tom) Templeton of Ingleside, IL; three grandchildren, Katie, Tommy, and Joey Templeton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband, Frank; parents, Frank and Mary Rymarczyk; siblings, Stella (Tony) Urbanczyk, Frances (Ed) Perz, Bobbie (Vance) Kornas, Frank (Helen) Rymarczyk, Jeanette (John) Majchrzak, Bernice (Chester) Czubala, Mary (Don) DeRolf, Stanley (Imogene) Rymarczyk, and Marion Rymarczyk.

A private Graveside Service was held at St. John-St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN, officiated by Rev. Eduardo Malagon.

Memorial contributions to a children's or animal welfare charity, an act of kindness, a kind word, or simply a smile given in Josephines memory would be a wonderful tribute to this remarkable woman and deeply appreciated by her family.

Arrangements by ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN 219-931-2800.