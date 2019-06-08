Josephine Purevich (nee Virgo)

HEBRON, IN - Josephine Purevich (nee Virgo), age 89 of Hebron, formerly of Tolleston and Glen Park, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Josephine was born on July 27, 1929 and was raised in Gary, IN. She then moved with her family to Hebron in 1976.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Alexander Purevich, Jr; brothers: Paul (Rose), Salvador (Mary); sister: Dominica "Mae" (Robert); daughter Jeanette (Fred) Siminski.

Josephine leaves her daughter: Carol (Bruce) Baisden; sons: Joseph (Kathy) Purevich, Alexander III (Katalin) Purevich; 11 grandchildren: Christopher (Nicole), Mark (Sandra), Jennifer (Sean), Jonathan (Jessica), Stephanie (James), Stacey (Robert), Jessica (Joseph), Brandon (Paula), Joseph (Alexandra), Alex IV, and Ashley; nine great-grandchildren: Macey, Addisyn, Corbin, Olivia, Rory, Bryce, Declan, Elise, and Grayson; three step great-grandchildren: Robert, Jacob, and Timmy.

In 2016, Josephine retired as a site manager at the Hebron Senior Center as a part of the Porter County Counsel on Aging and Community Services staff. She worked there for 27 years and served as director for nearly ten years. Through the years, she coordinated speakers and health awareness events along with games, Meals on Wheels lunches, and annual Christmas parties. She enjoyed time with "her seniors", which made the family chuckle a bit since she was a senior citizen herself. Following retirement, the Town of Hebron recognized her service to the community by appointing her as Grand Marshall of the Fourth of July Parade.

She was an avid crafter who enjoyed crocheting quilts, clothes, and towels. She looked forward to fishing trips every summer in Wisconsin with her late husband and enjoyed trips to Louisiana and Missouri with her children and grandchildren.

Her absence will be felt by her family, friends, and the community that she called home.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN) on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. Prayer service at 2:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, June 10, 2019 DIRECTLY from St. Helen Catholic Church (302 N. Madison St., Hebron, IN) 10:00 A.M. with Rev. Frank Torres officiating. There will be visitation at the church one-half hour prior to Mass. At Rest Calumet Park Cemetery.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.