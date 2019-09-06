Joshua B. Bakker

CROWN POINT, IN - Joshua B. Bakker, age 43, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.

Joshua is survived by his wife, Theresa; children: Jordan and Madeleine; father, Kenneth (late Betty) Bakker; brothers: Christopher (Gina) Bakker and Benjamin (Heather) Bakker; and sister, Rebecca (Angela) Daugherty Bakker.

Joshua was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Bakker.

Joshua was carpenter with Local 599 and loved building houses. He enjoyed riding his dirt bike. Joshua especially loved spending time with his wife, kids and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Services will end at the Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Joshua's name to the Southlake YMCA https://crymca.org/online-giving.

Sign Joshua's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.