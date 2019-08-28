Joshua T. Lidster

HIGHLAND, IN - Joshua T. Lidster age 17 of Highland, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019.

He is survived by his parents Thomas Lidster and Beth Lidster; grandmothers Barbara Lidster and Diane Karp; aunt and uncles Lisa Lau, Ron Lau, Chris Karp and many cousins.Josh was preceded in death by his grandfathers Richard Lidster and Bernard Karp.

Funeral services will be held on Friday August 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad Street in Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens Celebrating. Cremation will follow services.

Friends may meet with the family on Thursday August 29, 2019 from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith.

Joshua was a senior at Highland High School. He loved video games, playing his guitar, and hanging out with his friends. Josh was not only loved by his family, but he was also loved and respected by his Lawn Care clients.

Memorials may be given to the Humane Society in Josh's memory.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.