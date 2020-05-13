Or Copy this URL to Share

Jovan Ziza DYER, IN - Jovan Ziza, age 85, of Dyer passed away May 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Andjelka; children Jovanka, Mladen and Mirjana; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Private family funeral service will be held on Thursday at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-6616.



