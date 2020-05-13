Jovan Ziza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jovan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jovan Ziza DYER, IN - Jovan Ziza, age 85, of Dyer passed away May 11, 2020. He is survived by his wife Andjelka; children Jovanka, Mladen and Mirjana; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A Private family funeral service will be held on Thursday at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, Schererville. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME (219) 322-6616.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Funeral service
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home
7607 W Lincoln Hwy
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 322-6616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved