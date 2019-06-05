Joy S. Blanks

GRIFFITH, IN - Joy S. Blanks, 64, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She is survived by her brother, William (Joan) Wilson; three sisters, Pam Wilson, Kathy (Jeffrey) Cooper, and Tammy (Danny) Cardin, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joann Wilson.

Friends are invited to join the family in a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.

Joy worked as a cook for many years at the former Stan's Steak and Seafood House in Griffith, and most recently, at Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville, IN.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-\ 838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.