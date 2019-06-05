Joy S. Blanks

Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Calumet Park Cemetery
2305 W. 73rd Ave.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Joy S. Blanks

GRIFFITH, IN - Joy S. Blanks, 64, of Griffith, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She is survived by her brother, William (Joan) Wilson; three sisters, Pam Wilson, Kathy (Jeffrey) Cooper, and Tammy (Danny) Cardin, and numerous additional loving family members and friends. Joy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Joann Wilson.

Friends are invited to join the family in a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Calumet Park Cemetery, 2305 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville, IN 46410.

Joy worked as a cook for many years at the former Stan's Steak and Seafood House in Griffith, and most recently, at Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville, IN.

Joy worked as a cook for many years at the former Stan's Steak and Seafood House in Griffith, and most recently, at Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville, IN.


Published in The Times on June 5, 2019
