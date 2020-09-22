Joyce A. Gomez (nee Terrazas)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce A. Gomez (nee Terrazas) age 67, late of Schererville, passed away at Hospice of Calumet on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She is survived by Jesse Gomez, Sr. who she was married to for 38 years, her children Elizabeth (Randy) Manns, Jesse Gomez, two grandchildren Andrew Gomez (Skylar Huffenthal-Lyle), Karmalita Gomez, great grandson Giovanni Gomez, three sisters, one brother, two half brothers, her father Joseph Terrazas, mother Virgina Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, god daughters, Linda Zamora and Carisa Alvarado, numerous brothers and sisters in law, including her devoted sister in law Cecelia Gomez and many friends. Preceded in death by her youngest brother Special Forces Richard (Magoo) Terrazas (US Army).

Joyce was a long time resident of Lansing, IL, where she raised her two children. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved shopping, traveling, and cooking. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Wednesday 2:00-:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Lane, (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic if you are attending the visitation of service masks are required. For more information 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com