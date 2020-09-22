1/
Joyce A. (Terrazas) Gomez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce A. Gomez (nee Terrazas)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce A. Gomez (nee Terrazas) age 67, late of Schererville, passed away at Hospice of Calumet on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She is survived by Jesse Gomez, Sr. who she was married to for 38 years, her children Elizabeth (Randy) Manns, Jesse Gomez, two grandchildren Andrew Gomez (Skylar Huffenthal-Lyle), Karmalita Gomez, great grandson Giovanni Gomez, three sisters, one brother, two half brothers, her father Joseph Terrazas, mother Virgina Martinez, numerous nieces and nephews, god daughters, Linda Zamora and Carisa Alvarado, numerous brothers and sisters in law, including her devoted sister in law Cecelia Gomez and many friends. Preceded in death by her youngest brother Special Forces Richard (Magoo) Terrazas (US Army).

Joyce was a long time resident of Lansing, IL, where she raised her two children. She was a loving wife and mother. She loved shopping, traveling, and cooking. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Wednesday 2:00-:00 p.m. at Elmwood Funeral Chapel, 11300 W. 97th Lane, (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th St.) St. John. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic if you are attending the visitation of service masks are required. For more information 219-365-3474. www.elmwoodchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
02:00 PM
Elmwood Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Elmwood Chapel
11300 W 97Th Ln
Saint John, IN 46373
(219) 365-3474
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved