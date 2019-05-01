Joyce A. (Holmes) Moore

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce A. (Holmes) Moore, age 87 of Valparaiso, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born on February 4, 1932 in Elwood, IN to Ernest and Mildred Holmes.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Mary (Rusty) Baker; sons, Randy Moore and Eric Moore; two grandsons, Steve Baker and Tony Baker; granddaughter, Sara (Jordan) Gross; great-grandson, John Gross. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Moore; two daughters, Amy Moore and Sandy Moore and grandson, David Brock.

Joyce was a member of Liberty Bible Church. She enjoyed participating in the Ladies Prayer Group. She was married to her husband, John for almost 50 years. Joyce was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be deeply missed.A Funeral Ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304 with Pastor Darrell Crotes officiating. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Chesterton Cemetery. To leave online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.