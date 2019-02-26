Joyce A. Spencer

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce, age 80, passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at her home in Valparaiso. She was born on March 9, 1938 in Nyack, NY to Dario and Adele (Cardinali) Zoccoli.

Joyce was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, she was a retired Secretary of Project Management for the city of Valparaiso, IN.

Joyce is survived by her Husband, Richard (Dick) Spencer; daughter Lynda (William) Weiss; sons, Douglas (Jaime) Petersen, Robert (Joy) Petersen; daughter, Helene (Jim) Pierce; son, Richard (Sue) Spencer II; 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; sister, Veanna (George) Elliott. Preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday March 2, 2019 at DYKES FUNERAL HOME, 2305 N. Campbell St., Valparaiso, IN, Chaplain Joe Mollet officiating. Meet with family from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to service.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Arrangements by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, INC., Valparaiso IN, (219)-462-3125.