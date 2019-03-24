Joyce Ann Delmage (nee Pavy)

PORTAGE, IN - Joyce Ann Delmage (nee Pavy) , age 78, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at Golden Living Center in Portage. She was born on May 14, 1940 in Missouri to the late Alfonso and Carmel (nee Neeley) Pavy. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her many loving family members and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband, Mervyn Delmage.

In lieu of flowers donations in Joyce's memory would be appreciated to , 50 E 91ST St. STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or to the Hobart Humane Society, 2054 IN 130, Hobart, IN 46342.

A funeral service for Joyce will take place Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave., Lake Station. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service also at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL. For more information, please call (219) 962-1606. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.