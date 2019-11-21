Joyce Ann Maynard

Memory Lane Funeral Home & Cemetery
6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30)
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-322-2050
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joyce Ann Maynard

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce Ann Maynard, age 69, of Schererville, (formerly of Calumet City, IL and Hammond, IN), passed away at her home on Monday, November 18, 2019.

She is survived by her two daughters: Melissa (Steven) Michalak, and Patricia (John) Rimkus; her five grandchildren: Tyler Rimkus, Matthew Michalak, Juli Villagomez, Payton Michalak, and Allyson Michalak; her brother, Robert (Joanne) Brunner; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Richard Maynard; her parents: Robert and Viola Brunner; and her brother, Joseph Brunner.

A visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the MEMORY LANE FUNERAL HOME, 6305 W. Lincoln Highway (US 30), Crown Point, IN. Burial will immediately follow at Memory Lane Memorial Park Cemetery. For further information, please contact the funeral home (219) 322-2050. www.memorylanepark.com


Published in The Times on Nov. 21, 2019
