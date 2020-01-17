Joyce D. Rainford

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Joyce D. Rainford, 89, of Lake Village, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Dan) Peterson of Schneider and Rhonda (Jess) Funston of Lowell; grandsons, Jeff (Sharon) Kuiper, Dustin (Amanda) Ewing and great grandsons, Austin Kuiper, Brady and Mason Ewing; special friend, Gerald "Smitty" Smith; sister, Judy Gann and special niece Patty Sasfai. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and brothers, Melvin and Vernon Chapman. Joyce was a member of Lake Village Presbyterian Church and Red Hat Society, where she was Queen Mom. She was a Retired Secretary with Lake Village Elementary School after 30 years.

Visitation, Monday January 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Concluding with Funeral Services at 1:00 PM, at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lake Village Cemetery. www.sheetsfuneral.com