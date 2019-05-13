Joyce E. Rahmstorf (nee Elliott)

CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce E. Rahmstorf (nee Elliott) age 89 of Crown Point, IN passed away May 9, 2019 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born in Hammond, IN on October 14, 1929. She is survived by two loving daughters, Sharon (Russ) Marsden of Richmond, VA, Debbie Ramstorf (Ray Szarmach) of Beverly Shores, IN and grandson Kevin (Nichole) Marsden, of Blacksburg, VA and great-grandchildren Madilyn, Reed, and Carolyn. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 54 years, Myron, son Garry, grandson Brian Marsden, parents Ray and Daisy Elliott, siblings Ray Jr. (Bud) and Shirley. Joyce enjoyed being a homemaker and mother who always loved a good laugh, even making up games to make everyday chores more exciting. She loved dancing, singing, shopping, eating coffee cake and playing card games. She never left the house without full makeup, jewelry and perfume. During the last few years, Joyce spent time enjoying the simpler things in life – Culver's ice cream, talking on the phone, and watching her favorite TV programs. Joyce was known for her ability to roll with the punches and not let life get you down. She will be dearly missed by all.

Special thanks to her loving hospice nurse and caregivers, Tracy, Emily and Alicia and staff at Avalon Springs Health Center. The family invites relatives and friends to celebrate Joyce' life at 11:00AM Wednesday May 15, 2019 at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME 8178 Cline Ave (1 mile south of U S 30) Crown Point, IN., friends may visit with the family from 10:00AM to11:00AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her honor to Dunes Hospice 4711 Evans Ave, Valparaiso, IN 46383.