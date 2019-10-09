Joyce Elenora Spann-Adams

WOLCOTTVILLE/FORMERLY VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Elenora Spann-Adams, 99 of Wolcottville, formerly a resident of Valparaiso for 60 years, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was born July 14, 1920 in Kiel, WI, the beloved daughter of Walter and Elenora (Schmahl) Spann. On July 19, 1941 in Plymouth, WI, Joyce married Joe Lenard Adams, who preceded her in death in 1981. She is survived by their children: David (Barbara) Adams of Corbett, OR, Barbara (Roger) Inskeep of Wolcottville, Debra (Donald) Mulanax of Peel, AR; 11 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Steven Adams, and five siblings.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM CST at the First Presbyterian Church, 3401 N. Valparaiso St., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM CST. Burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church Women's Auxiliary Group. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.