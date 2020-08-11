1/
JOYCE ELINOR BARNETT
Joyce Elinor Barnett

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Joyce Elinor Barnett, 83, of East Chicago, IN passed away on Wednesday, August 1, 2020. She is survived by one son, Michael (Tina) Barnett; one daughter, Glenna Barnett; two grandsons: Bryce and Ryan Barnett; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Barnett was a first grade teacher for the School City of East Chicago at Lincoln Elementary for 43 years.

Public viewing will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Grace Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy Street, East Chicago from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family only. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart, IN.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Barnett family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN 46312
(219) 397-0971
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Mike and Glenna I will continue to pray for both of you during this difficult time.
Karen Gillis
Neighbor
