Joyce Ellen Norris

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Ellen Norris, 59 of Valparaiso, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A devoted mother and grandmother. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Nancy Naddy; and brother, Jack Naddy.

Joyce is survived by her partner Debbie Roach; her children Michael (Rosa) Becker, Chad Becker, Kelly Norris, and Bridget Spurgeon; and her six grandchildren.

Due to the current epidemic, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date. For service information please call Joyce's oldest son Michael at (219) 313-6641.