Joyce Ellen Norris

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Ellen Norris.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Joyce Ellen Norris

VALPARAISO, IN - Joyce Ellen Norris, 59 of Valparaiso, passed peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020. A devoted mother and grandmother. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Richard and Nancy Naddy; and brother, Jack Naddy.

Joyce is survived by her partner Debbie Roach; her children Michael (Rosa) Becker, Chad Becker, Kelly Norris, and Bridget Spurgeon; and her six grandchildren.

Due to the current epidemic, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date. For service information please call Joyce's oldest son Michael at (219) 313-6641.
Published in The Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.