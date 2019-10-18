Joyce F. Carlson

LANSING, IL - Joyce F. Carlson, age 76 of Lansing, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. She is survived by her two children: Jill (Jeremy) Madison of Valparaiso, IN and William (Tara) VanDerSchaaf of Crown Point IN; two sisters: Jacqueline (Donald) Shuton of Sun City, AZ, and June (John) Cole of Lansing, IL; and six grandchildren: Forrest Volz, Jordan VanDerSchaaf, Stuart (Danika) Volz, Grayson Volz, Connor VanDerSchaaf, and Ethan VanDerSchaaf. Joyce was preceded in death by her daughter, baby Janelle.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at Grace Church, 2740 Indiana Avenue in Lansing, IL, on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Joyce was a local artist and took pride in painting two airplanes for the Lansing's Ford Hanger's 80th year anniversary. She also worked at American Family in Lansing and greeted everyone with her amazing smile. She was special to so many people and will be greatly missed.

