CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce Graves Wisthoff, age 90. Born the week of the stock market crash starting the Great Depression, on October 25, 1929, in Healdton, OK, passed peacefully in her sleep March 21, 2020. Her strong work ethic and devotion to duty became a hallmark of her personality as she spent her life in service to her community, her profession and her family.

Raised on an oil lease in Forsan, TX, with her Father, Mother, an older brother and five sisters, they endured economic hardship and World War II. Joyce would recall, how at age five, she would be left on a blanket in the shade as the rest of the family worked as pickers in the cotton fields for a few dollars. At age 13, Joyce earned extra money for her family cashiering and serving lunches to oil workers in a local drugstore one hour a day, by special permission of her school.

Joyce was a bright student and graduated from Forsan High School at age 16 in 1946. The following fall she entered Howard County Junior College in Big Spring, TX as a full-time student, working three jobs to pay for her education, graduating with an Associate's Degree in 1948.

One of her three jobs was as a ticket seller at the local drive-in movie theater where she first saw Leonard W. Graves, during the summer of 1950. She would also see Leonard at the Big Spring Community Pool. She told her Mother she was going to marry him, even though they had not yet met. Unbeknownst to Joyce, her sister Nita, with whom she shared an apartment, was dating a friend of Leonard's and they finally did meet. After eight double dates, Joyce and Len married. The following year, their first child Deborah was born. A second daughter, Pamela followed in 1954 and a third daughter, Lee in 1956.

The family returned to the Region in 1957, where a fourth daughter Jennifer was born in 1959, while they lived for a number of years in Hobart, IN ultimately settling in Crown Point in 1963, where Joyce stayed the remainder of her life.

Joyce and her family soon became active in the community with participation in the local Republican Party, the first Crown Point Girls' Softball League, and as a co-chair with Len of "Cool Pool Capers," the event which raised money to build the Hub Swimming Pool, as a CPHS Band Booster and worked on the steering committee to build St. Anthony's Hospital.

In 1966, Joyce became a real estate agent, passing the state exam while working for Bruce Fleming of Fleming Realty. She always said Mr. Fleming was "so very generous and believed in her", helping her get started in the profession she grew to love and enjoy. Her success in real estate was fortunate for her family, especially due to the untimely death of husband Leonard Graves in 1969.

For the next decade Joyce worked hard as the sole provider for herself and her daughters. After earning her real estate broker's license in the early 1970's, she formed a company with Jim Gentlemen, called Lady & Gentlemen Realty. They were the first to open a business in the Old Courthouse in downtown Crown Point.

In 1975, City Council member Max Spencer passed away, and the mayor's wife called Joyce to ask her to be his replacement. Joyce agreed, serving out the remainder of Max's term in office, and on the next ballot, she ran for city council and was elected.

During Joyce's tenure on the city council, Crown Point experienced historic growth, as St. Anthony's Hospital, McDonald's and Pizza Hut were built. Plans for Jewel-Osco also took place. During this time, Joyce met Joseph Wisthoff, who was Superintendent of Utilities for the city. Eventually they married in 1981, and she decided to step down from city council.Joyce continued to work in real estate at Corning Realty and Pace Realty, until she retired in 2008, at age 78. Her daughters would marvel at how she could recall even the smallest details about the people whose homes she listed and sold, and who bought those homes. "Just taking a drive around the city was a history lesson about Crown Point and the people who lived here" said daughter Pamela. "Even at age 90, we could drive down any street in town and Mom would recall the most minute details about people she worked with. Her meticulous attention to people's needs, genuine care and concern for her clients, made her one of the top Realtors in the city for decades."

After Joseph Wisthoff's passing in 2009, Joyce continued to live in Crown Point with her daughter Deb, and kept busy as a consultant to other real estate agents in the area. She guided her children and grandchildren in purchasing their homes. She loved and adored her four daughters, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and supported the community she loved so much.

Joyce will be greatly missed by her immediate family: Daughters: Deborah Graves Deaton, Pamela J. Graves, Lee Graves Duggan, Jenny Graves Freeman (R. Jay Freeman); Stepson, Alan Wisthoff (Diane); Grandchildren: Leslie Ann Littlejohn (Josh), Becca Duggan, Benjamin Thomas Freeman (Hilary, James Leonard Freeman, Andrew Jay Freeman, Samuel Joseph Freeman (Jacquelyn Mead); Great-Grandchildren: Addison, Paul, and Chris Freeman; Sister, Becca Tindall (Savannah, GA); Nieces and Nephews: Judy Carol, Linda Von, Roger, Eric, Mark, Rebecca, Cary Evan, Erica, Ben, Paul, Mark, Betty (Dave), Meg (Gary) and Diane; Grand-Dog, Charlie.

She will be welcomed to heaven by: her parents: Calvin and Pearl; siblings: Velma, Clyde, Juanita, Vonceil, Billie Sue and Calvin Jr.; Husbands: Leonard W. Graves and Joseph Wisthoff. Also there to greet her are: seven Brothers-in-law, four Sisters-in-law and seven Nieces and Nephews.

Joyce has asked that, in lieu of flowers, her legacy be remembered with donations to Crown Point High School Alumni Association, Lake Courthouse Foundation or the Crown Point Community Library.

Joyce and her family with to express their deep gratitude to all of the medical professionals who provided such excellent care over the years, notably Dr. Trent Orfanos and Dr. Van Buskirk.

Private funeral services will be held at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME, 606 East 113th Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.

COVID-19 has kept us from the celebration of our Mother's life for the moment, but as soon as the storm passes, we will honor her memory properly.

