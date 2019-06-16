Joyce H. Rose (nee Horten)

CROWN POINT, IN - Joyce H. Rose (nee Horten), age 95, of Crown Point, formerly of East Palestine, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Terry) Galusha of Crown Point; grandson, Gregory (Karla) Galusha, and their children, living in Bothell, WA.Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald Rose; brother, Carl Horten; and grandson, Timothy Galusha.

Joyce was born in 1923 to the late Joseph and Phyllis (nee Gregory) Horten. She was a graduate of Geneva College in Beaver Falls, PA. In East Palestine, she taught both high school English and Spanish. Joyce was also the office manager for her husband's veterinary practice. She was active in church work as an elder and a deacon at the Presbyterian Church of East Palestine, OH. Upon moving to Crown Point in 2000, Joyce became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crown Point where she was a member of Ruth Circle and a volunteer at their resale shop.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, June 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Deacon Rich Werner, Hospice of the Calumet Area, officiating. Interment to follow at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in honor of Joyce to the Crown Point Community Foundation or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

