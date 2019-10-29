Joyce L. Kramer (nee Pals)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Joyce L. Kramer (nee Pals), age 85, of South Holland, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward Kramer. Loving mother of Linda (Richard) Boyd, Kimberly (Jack) Warner, Mark (Karen) Kramer and Glenn Kramer. Proud grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Marv (Ruth) Pals, the late Shirley (late Bernard) Olthoff, late Don (Sharon and the late Marilyn) Pals. Dear aunt of several nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by her parents Harry Pals and Della Pals Van Zuidam.

Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. Funeral service, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Christian Reformed Church (16248 South Park Ave., South Holland, IL) with Rev. Daniel Svendsen officiating. Interment Homewood Memorial Gardens – Homewood, IL. Joyce was loved and cared for my many and will be missed by all who knew her and loved her. Memorial contributions may be given to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 444, South Holland, IL 60473 or Research ( ).

For further information please contact 708-333-7000 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.