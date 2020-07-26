1/1
Joyce M. (Sabina) Lutes
Joyce M. Lutes (nee Sabina)

GRIFFITH, IN - Joyce M. Lutes (nee Sabina) of Griffith, passed away on April 19, 2020. Private graveside services were completed at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville.

Friends are invited to a Memorial to honor Joyce's life on Saturday August 1, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM with a "Family & Friend's Remembrance" at 4:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park Ave. (45th Ave.) Griffith, IN. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon at St. Mary's Catholic Church located at 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN. Due to the concerns of COVID-19, the family has requested that facial masks be worn and please practice safe social distancing.

Joyce is survived by her husband Donald, step-children David Lutes, Jeffrey Lutes, Lynda Lutes, and Donora (Robert) Gard, grandson James Paul, great-granddaughter Addison Paul, nephew/nieces; Cort (Malenie) Sabina, Laura (Paul) Rakos, Margo (Andrew) Wiking, Kristin (Michael) Clark, Elizabeth (Patrick) Monahan and her beloved pet, Katie.

Memorials and or donations may be given to the Arthritis Foundation or the Humane Society. www.whitefuneralhome.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 05:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
AUG
1
Memorial Mass
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
AUG
1
Service
04:00 PM
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
921 W 45Th Ave
Griffith, IN 46319
(219) 924-4100
