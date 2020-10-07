1/1
Joyce M. Marks
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce M. Marks

DYER, IN / FORMERLY OF BURNHAM AND SOUTH CHICAGO, IL - Joyce M. Marks, nee Machura, age 74, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Burnham and South Chicago, IL, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020. Beloved wife of 54 years of Larry Marks. Dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, and sister-in-law of many. Preceded in death by her parents: Andrew and Mildred Machura.

Visitation Friday, October 9, 2020 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.) Dyer, IN. Visitation Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Ann Church 3010 Ridge Rd. Lansing, IL, with Rev. Mark Kalema officiating. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery – Calumet City, IL.

In Honor of Joyce, please consider a memorial donation to, the American Cancer Society. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved