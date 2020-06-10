Joyce M. Schwartz

HAMMOND, IN - Joyce "Joy" M. Schwartz passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 after a heroic four year cancer battle. She was born February, 11, 1950 in Gary, IN to Gus and Dolores (Pica) Antala. Joy attended Lew Wallace High School and Gary Business College. She retired from Tri-Electronics of Hammond, IN. She was a past President of Highland American Legion Unit 180, and loved by all who knew her. Joy is survived by her loving husband, Eric Schwartz; son, Jake (Christine) Schwartz of Crown Point, IN; daughter, Marie (Robert) Block of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Nathan, Brennan, and Logan Block; sister, Cindy (Rick) Washburn of Merrillville, IN; brother-in-law, Terry (Kathy) Schwartz of Hammond, IN; and sister-in-law, Denise Buehler of Griffith, IN.

A private memorial service will be held at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME in Crown Point, IN. Memorial donations in Joys name may be directed to the Hospice of the Calumet Area - 600 Superior Ave. Munster, IN 46321 or to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church - 3711 Ridge Rd. Highland, IN 46322. CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the funeral arrangements, please leave words of kindness or cherished memories at www.chapellawnfunerals.com.