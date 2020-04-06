Joyce Marie Riggins (nee Chandik)

PORTAGE/WHITING, IN - Joyce Marie Riggins (nee Chandik), age 80, of Portage and Whiting, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 2, 2020. She is survived by her two daughters: Jeannine (Bert) Ramirez, Geraldine (Jeff) Zygowicz; one son, James Michael Riggins; five grandchildren: Ashley and Dakota Reeves, Donald (Kelly) Zygowicz, Zachary and Krysta Zygowicz; seven great grandchildren: Jordan, Layla, Bodhi, Aubriana, Brielle, Bryce and Blake. She also leaves behind her beloved sister Rosemary (John) Kokenis, her niece Natalie Bajda and family, Jim and Jan Riggins and her dear friend, James Alford. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Chandik and her sister, Carol Nastav.

Joyce loved life, people and most of all her family which was everything to her. She loved spending time with them, especially holidays, taught them the true meaning of love and worried and prayed for them endlessly. She was always there for everyone..no matter what.

Joyce had a contagious smile for everyone she came across. She loved to sing, dance, play cards, dice and board games and going to the casino. She also enjoyed reading and had a huge collection of movies she loved to watch especially her favorite...Harry Potter.

Joyce had a strong faith in God and the Virgin Mary and did her best to live her life through that faith. She would always say, "God bless you and keep you safe!". Joyce will be missed forever but will always be remembered as an AMAZING woman, mom, grandma, great grandma(Nana), sister, aunt and friend to all who knew and loved her. A special thanks to Harbor Light Hospice of Crown Point for their outstanding care and support of Joyce and her family who doesn't know what they would have gotten through this without them!