Joyce Marie (Fornari) Smith

HILLSBOROUGH, NC - Joyce Marie (Fornari) Smith, age 67 of Hillsborough, NC, passed away peacefully in her home on December 23, 2018. Joyce was born in Indiana, the daughter of the late Chester and Evelyn Fornari of Elwood, IL. She was educated in Hammond, IN and attended Indiana University. Joyce had an active and varied career beginning as an activity director in skilled nursing facilities in Oakland, California and Santa Fe, New Mexico. She worked as a recreation therapist in Atlanta and at Charles House in Chapel Hill where she was one of their first therapists. For a time Joyce operated a Waldorf inspired preschool in her home in Orange County and also worked as a substitute teacher at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough. Joyce's passion was art, especially fiber art which she crafted beautifully. In addition to her artwork, Joyce also enjoyed writing poetry and long walks in nature. Most importantly Joyce was a loving wife, mother, sister, and kind friend to many, and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her infectious smile and joy for life touched the hearts of everyone around her.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 41 years, Stephen Smith of Hillsborough, two sons, Raphael (Sarah) of Chapel Hill, and Gabriel of Hillsborough; three brothers, John Fornari of Portage, IN, Chet Fornari (Paula) of Greencastle, IN, Patrick Fornari (Dana) of New Smyrna Beach, FL, eight nieces, three nephews, and many great nieces and great nephews.