Joyce McCrea

HESSVILLE, IN - Joyce McCrea, 84, passed away peacefully in her home July 31st. She is preceded in death by her husband Ross of 61 years, parents John and Helen Zubay, brother Eddie Zubay and sister Lucille Vance.

Joyce is survived by her children: Tom (Kathy) McCrea, Karen (Randy) Hirsch, Tim (Julie) McCrea and Kathy (Dennis) Toporek; her grandchildren: Sarah Greenhagen, Michelle McCrea, Garrett McCrea, Alexandra Hirsch, Jeff (Madeline) Hirsch, Matthew (Lindsey) McCrea, Stephen (Liz) McCrea, Kelleigh (Jacob) Kahle, Adam McCrea, Zach McCrea, Korie McCrea, Brittney Ferris, Kiley Ferris; nine great grandchildren; Godchildren: Kevin Vance, Renee Parker and Greg Canner. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Marge) Zubay and sister in law Dolores Zubay.

Joyce was a devoted, loving wife and mother. She raised her kids in a Catholic household and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hessville for most of her life. Prior to children, she was employed at Lever Brothers in Whiting and after her kids were grown, she spent many years as a tax preparer at H&R Block.

One of Joyce's pure enjoyments were all the dogs she raised over her many years. Her favorite breed was the West Highland terrier which she also bred. Joyce was also an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in many leagues at Plaza Lanes for approximately 30 years. In addition, Joyce enjoyed playing in a BUNCO club with some of her closest, lifelong friends; playing the slots at the gambling boats with her good friend Joan Vyner, and playing "Aggravation" and cards with her family. She was also very well known for her delicious nutroll and lemon meringue pie.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet area. Condolences to the family may be offered online at Memorylanepark.com