1/
Joyce McCrea
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joyce McCrea

HESSVILLE, IN - Joyce McCrea, 84, passed away peacefully in her home July 31st. She is preceded in death by her husband Ross of 61 years, parents John and Helen Zubay, brother Eddie Zubay and sister Lucille Vance.

Joyce is survived by her children: Tom (Kathy) McCrea, Karen (Randy) Hirsch, Tim (Julie) McCrea and Kathy (Dennis) Toporek; her grandchildren: Sarah Greenhagen, Michelle McCrea, Garrett McCrea, Alexandra Hirsch, Jeff (Madeline) Hirsch, Matthew (Lindsey) McCrea, Stephen (Liz) McCrea, Kelleigh (Jacob) Kahle, Adam McCrea, Zach McCrea, Korie McCrea, Brittney Ferris, Kiley Ferris; nine great grandchildren; Godchildren: Kevin Vance, Renee Parker and Greg Canner. She is also survived by her brother, Bob (Marge) Zubay and sister in law Dolores Zubay.

Joyce was a devoted, loving wife and mother. She raised her kids in a Catholic household and was an active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Hessville for most of her life. Prior to children, she was employed at Lever Brothers in Whiting and after her kids were grown, she spent many years as a tax preparer at H&R Block.

One of Joyce's pure enjoyments were all the dogs she raised over her many years. Her favorite breed was the West Highland terrier which she also bred. Joyce was also an avid bowler and enjoyed participating in many leagues at Plaza Lanes for approximately 30 years. In addition, Joyce enjoyed playing in a BUNCO club with some of her closest, lifelong friends; playing the slots at the gambling boats with her good friend Joan Vyner, and playing "Aggravation" and cards with her family. She was also very well known for her delicious nutroll and lemon meringue pie.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Whiting. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet area. Condolences to the family may be offered online at Memorylanepark.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved