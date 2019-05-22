Joyce Norine Mullaney

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Joyce Norine Mullaney, 83, of Schererville, formerly of the East Side of Chicago, Highland and Wilmington, DE, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019. Joyce is survived by her brother Philip (deceased Beverly) Mullaney, of Schererville, and ten nieces and nephews: Kathleen (Peter) Feliciangeli, Denice (Terry) McBride and Mary Beth (Patrick) Lambdin; Mary (deceased Thomas) Johnstone and Patrick (Dixie) Mullaney; Mark (Nanette) Mullaney, Paul (Kelly) Mullaney, Carol (Brian McMorrow) Mullaney, Eileen (Gilbert) Wieser and David (Lorri) Mullaney; and 25 great nieces/nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Sarah (nee Coyne) and Charles W. Mullaney; brothers Charles T. (deceased Ada) Mullaney and Thomas (deceased JoAnn) Mullaney; nephews Michael Mullaney and Kevin Mullaney; and special aunt Catherine "Aunt Honey" Coyne.

Friends are invited to visit with the family Friday, May 24, 2019, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. (prayer service 5:00 p.m.) at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th Ln.), St. John, IN, and on Saturday from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. before funeral services at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 Wilhelm St., Schererville. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at St. Michael Church with the Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL.

Born December 1, 1935, Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Aquinas Dominican High School in Chicago and was an accomplished artist. She worked for more than 34 years with Standard Oil, Amoco and BP, starting in the Whiting Refinery offices and working her way to corporate offices in downtown Chicago. Most importantly, she was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and Godmother who was committed to family and to her Catholic faith. She will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joyce's name may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 1 Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN 46375. ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL in charge of arrangements, 219-365-3474, www.elmwoodchapel.com.