Joyce Porter (nee Wiersma)

DYER, IN - Joyce Porter (nee Wiersma) of Dyer, went peacefully to her home in heaven with Jesus on December 2, 219. She was born on January 31, 1940. Preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Tiene Wiersma. Survived by her husband of 58 years Glenn Porter, and her sons Dale Porter of Hammond, IN, and Philip Porter of Byron Center, MI, also survived by her sister Ruth DeVries of Demotte, IN, five grandchildren, and one great-grandchild with another to be born in December of 2019. She is also survived by two foster children, five foster grandchildren, and 11 foster great-grandchildren.

Visitation at Emmanuel Christian Reformed Church 22515 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL, 60411 Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with service at 2:00 p.m. followed by a luncheon. Memorial donations to be made to Illiana Christian High School or a in her name.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.