Joyce S. Lester

FRANKFORT, IL - Joyce S. Lester (nee Schroeder) age 75 of Frankfort, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Loving mother of Carol (Robert) Garcia and Brian (Jennifer) Lester. Proud grandmother of Kate, Alex, and Kelly Garcia, and Abygale and Margaret Lester. Dear sister of Don (Mary) Schroeder. Preceded in death by her parents Henry and Dorothy Schroeder. Joyce was a retired school secretary at Dirksen Middle School.

Visitation Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16500 Woodlawn East Ave. South Holland, IL with Rev. Michael Udoekong officiating. Interment Oakland Memory Lanes – Dolton, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS, DeYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St., (Rt.6/159th St.) South Holland, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.