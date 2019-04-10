Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joyce Siegfried Dykhuis.

Joyce Siegfried Dykhuis (nee Shesler)

LANSING, IL - Joyce Siegfried Dykhuis (nee Shesler) age 92, of Lansing, IL, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Dykhuis and the late George Siegfried. Loving mother of Kenneth Siegfried, Marion (Richard) Demchak, Ruth (Jack) Finlayson, and James (Lori) Siegfried. Step-mother of Deanna "Sue" (Timothy) Winters, Jeff Dykhuis and Tim (Lauri) Dykhuis. Proud grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of three; step grandmother of ten and step great-grandmother of three. Preceded in death by her parents Ervin and Leota Shesler.

A joint Celebration of Life service for Joyce and her husband Paul, will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Lansing Presbyterian Church, 2625 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL with services conducted by Rev. Andrew Rosencrans. Memorial contributions may be given to Jones Memorial Community Center – 220 E. 15th St., Chicago Heights, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary at www.SMITSFH.com.