Joyce Silver

KNOX, IN - Joyce Silver, age 82, of Knox, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019. Joyce was born November 8, 1936 in Gary, IN to Leo and Irma Varga Engstrom, both deceased. She had worked for many years as a secretary at U.S. Steel.

She is survived by her children, Melissa Woodall of Eddyville, KY and Alexander Stanim of Knox, IN, and grandchildren, Matthew and Anthony Popovich and Christina Stanim.

Private family graveside services have already taken place. M.C. Smith Funeral Home handled arrangements.